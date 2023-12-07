Three Men Arrested For Housebreaking, Stock Theft

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Enock Moyo (26), Valentine Tore and Isaac Paswani (20) in connection with a spate of unlawful entry into premises, stock theft and theft cases which occurred in and around Beitbridge between November and December 2023.

On 03rd December 2023, Police in Beitbridge acted on received information and arrested Enock Moyo at Lutumba Business Centre, Beitbridge in connection with a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred on 19th November 2023 where a 42-inch television set, 440 watts solar panel and inverter were stolen.

The suspect implicated Valentine Tore and Isaac Paswani as his accomplices which led to their arrest.

Investigations carried out by the Police unveiled that the suspects are clearing eight (08) unlawful entry into premises and theft cases.

The arrest of the three suspects led to the recovery of 12 pieces sets of white tea cups, 4 cups inscribed “Love”, 24 pieces of white tea cups, 3 sugar basins, 12 dinner plates and 36 small dinner plates all valued at ZAR 1 500.00.

The suspects are also clearing two (02) stock theft cases which occurred at Chivuyini Village, Chief Sitaudze, Beitbridge, where two she-goats were stolen and another which occurred at Chogomere Village, Chief Matibe, Beitbridge where two goats were stolen.

Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to thank the public for the continued supply of positive information in the fight against crime.

