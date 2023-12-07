ZANU PF Condemns US Visa Restrictions Announced By Blinken

The visa restriction policy will apply to specific individuals involved in these acts, and it is not directed at the Zimbabwean people.

The United States supports Zimbabwe’s aspirations to have free and fair elections that reflect the will of the people and strengthen democracy, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights.

ZANU PF Director for Information and Publicity Farai Muroiwa Marapira said the party is unfazed by the new U.S. visa restriction policy. He said:

As ZANU-PF, we are not surprised by this new activity by the American government. We all know their intent on changing the government. And all their machinations having failed in August, some tantrums are expected and this is what is obtaining. We remain unfazed and remain resolute. We hold on to the words of wisdom from our president; President ED Mnangagwa. We are an enemy to none and a friend to all and our doors are open.

Meanwhile, Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesman Promise Mkwananzi said other governments and regional bodies such as SADC should also take measures to punish individuals complicit in undermining democracy in Zimbabwe. Said Mkwananzi:

We note the measures taken by the Americans against the authors and sponsors of chaos, illegitimacy and illegality in Zimbabwe. I think it is important not just for the American government but as well as other governments, and regional bodies such as SADC and others to ensure that they put some disincentives against people who would want to undermine the will of the people of Zimbabwe and disrespect the voice of the Zimbabwean people, including of course those that are not in ZANU-PF, but who are complicit with the regime in undermining the wishes and the will of the people of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s August 2023 Harmonised Elections were marred by delays and shortages of voting materials in the opposition’s strongholds, especially in Harare.

Many observer missions – including from SADC and EU, said the election processes fell far short of the requirements of the country’s electoral laws as well as the regional bloc’s guidelines.

