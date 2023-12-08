Blaming Chamisa For The Opposition's Problems Is Intellectual Dishonesty - Mahere

In a political environment where most opposition presidential candidates failed to even make it to the ballot paper because of Zanu PF’s toxicity and abuse of state institutions, it’s an incredible feat that President @nelsonchamisa did so, shook the system completely and won hundreds of seats against nigh insurmountable odds.

All observers, domestic and international, agreed that the election was a sham.

It’s hard to be a politician in a violent corrupt dictatorship that won’t hesitate to murder members, abduct key players, abuse state institutions to rig and use blatant fraud and an impostor to steal hard-won seats.

They want to kill dissent and have all the state apparatus available to execute their wish. It’s dangerous, thankless and exhausting.

Nowhere in the world has an impostor decided he doesn’t like duly elected members and overturned the will of the people by the stroke of a fraudulent pen.

The depravity is globally unprecedented and hard to relay to those who’ve never lived under a dictatorship.

Simply put, it’s theft and thuggery on full display.

Of course, the room for improvement in any Movement – including in vibrant, mature democracies can never be filled.

However, to blame a leader who is still standing where most have fallen and very many would never dare enter the ring is superficial and intellectually dishonest.

It’s like blaming a victim of sexual assault for somehow causing their aggressor’s conduct instead of condemning the sexual assault.

Think pieces are good but must be aligned to Zimbabwe’s political reality. The regime is anti-people and wants to destroy the voice of the suffering masses at all costs.

Point your guns at those who are destroying democracy, not the ones trying to fight for it.

All this said, those who champion change and a better Zimbabwe will continue to do so – even as the temperature gets hot. This is why it is called a struggle and not ice cream. It’s deathly, lonely and hard.

But as in any boxing match, we keep punching at the regime. We never know which will be the fatal blow.

For the sake of the next generation, progressives who imagine a free and prosperous Zimbabwe must remain in the boxing ring!

Zvese izvi zvichapera. One man once said – never in a thousand years.

Here we are!