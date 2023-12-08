By-election: Sakupwanya Dishes Out Maize Meal To Mabvuku Residents
ZANU PF candidate for Mabvuku-Tafara National Assembly constituency in the 09 December by-elections, Pedzai Sakupwanya, handed out maize, flour and bread to ZANU PF supporters in the constituency on Thursday.
NewZimbabwe.com reported that a queue made up of the elderly, school-going children and youths snaked around Mabvuku Stadium as the residents tried to get the freebies from the gold dealer.
Residents received a 10kg bag of maize meal, 2kg packet of flour and a loaf of bread each.
Sakupwanya, a former councillor in Harare, was defeated by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi in Mabvuku-Tafara at August’s General Elections.
The two men’s names are on the ballot paper again for the by-election following the recall of Kufahakutizwi by Sengezo Tshabangu, a CCC activist who claims to be the party’s interim secretary-general.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The event was attended by ZANU PF Harare provincial chairman Godwills Masimirembwa and ZANU PF Treasurer Patrick Chinamasa.
Chinamasa stood in for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as Guest of Honour.
Chiwenga was at the Harare Magistrates Court, where his ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa’s attempted murder case was being heard. Said Chinamasa:
The fights in the CCC are an opportunity for us to win, let us win on Saturday. Their issues are not ours, those are their problems.
Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono urged CCC members to assist Kufahakutizwi to ensure that he reclaims the seat. Chin’ono posted on X:
Everyone who can MUST assist the CCC candidate for Mabvuku-Tafara to win back this constituency, this man needs to win it!
… I urge ALL opposition leaders in Harare to go and campaign in Mabvuku, the symbolism of winning this seat will keep our HOPE alive!
More: Pindula News