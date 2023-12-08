CCC Activist Abducted And Forced To Drink Poison - Party

7 minutes ago Fri, 08 Dec 2023 06:41:25 GMT

Zimbabwe’s main opposition political party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has claimed that one of its members, Sylvester Chiundiza, was abducted in Epworth and forced to drink “poison” on Wednesday.

CCC said that Chiundiza was kidnapped by unknown persons around 5 PM, detained and tortured before being dumped at midnight.

NewsDay reported CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi as saying Chiundiza was hospitalised after the attack. He said:

Feedback