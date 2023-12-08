CCC Activist Abducted And Forced To Drink Poison - Party
Zimbabwe’s main opposition political party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has claimed that one of its members, Sylvester Chiundiza, was abducted in Epworth and forced to drink “poison” on Wednesday.
CCC said that Chiundiza was kidnapped by unknown persons around 5 PM, detained and tortured before being dumped at midnight.
NewsDay reported CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi as saying Chiundiza was hospitalised after the attack. He said:
We tried to make a police report but the police refused to take our statement saying Chiundiza should make the report on his own. He is still in hospital.
In November this year, another CCC activist, Tapfumaneyi Masaya, was allegedly abducted by suspected State security agents in Mabvuku and was later found dead.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said it is treating the matter as murder.
More: Pindula News