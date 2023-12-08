CCC Approaches ZEC Over Withdrawal Of Ballot Papers For 09 December By-elections

On Thursday, CCC’s deputy spokesman Gift Siziba said that the party had appealed against the decision by Justice Katiyo at the Supreme Court.

Today, 08 December, Siziba said CCC officials visited the ZEC offices and furnished Silaigwana with a copy of their Supreme Court appeal.

As a general rule, an appeal at the Supreme Court suspends a High Court judgement until the higher court makes a ruling on the matter. Said Siziba:

We have just been to @ZECzim and have served The Chief Elections Officer Slaigwana with our Supreme Court Appeal accompanied by a letter demanding the assurance that our candidates are on the ballot for tomorrow.

On Thursday, Sengezo Tshabangu’s lawyer Advocate Lewis Uriri was reported as saying that the order granted by the High Court in the case of the recalled CCC MPs standing in by-elections was “declaratory and an appeal will not suspend the order.”

However, CCC legislator, Fadzayi Mahere argued that Uriri’s assertion is incorrect. Said Mahere:

That’s incorrect. An appeal suspends the operation of a court order. In the case of Musa Kika v Luke Malaba CJ HH 287/21, the court held that an appeal suspends an order appealed against including declaratory orders that grant consequential relief such as an interdict. This is exactly the case in the by-election recalls case. Once an appeal is noted, that order will no longer be operative. That’s the law.

Tshabangu is CCC’s self-proclaimed interim secretary general who initiated the recalls which triggered the by-elections.

Justice Katiyo granted Tshabangu’s application to bar the 22 recalled CCC Members of the National Assembly from contesting in Saturday’s by-election after ruling that the move by the nomination court to accept their papers was unlawful.

