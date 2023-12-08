DJ Ollah 7 Arrested After Altercation With Plainclothes Cops

5 minutes ago Fri, 08 Dec 2023 10:44:19 GMT

Former StarFM presenter Owen Madondo, popularly known as DJ Ollah 7, was arrested on Wednesday for road rage after getting into a quarrel with police officers in Harare.

However, DJ Ollah 7 claimed that he was not arrested despite a photograph showing him in handcuffs.

He told H-Metro that a motorist bumped into his vehicle and, among the passengers, were police officers, which led to a verbal altercation.

