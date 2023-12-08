DJ Ollah 7 Arrested After Altercation With Plainclothes Cops
Former StarFM presenter Owen Madondo, popularly known as DJ Ollah 7, was arrested on Wednesday for road rage after getting into a quarrel with police officers in Harare.
However, DJ Ollah 7 claimed that he was not arrested despite a photograph showing him in handcuffs.
He told H-Metro that a motorist bumped into his vehicle and, among the passengers, were police officers, which led to a verbal altercation.
One of the officers then handcuffed Madondo and the other motorist, before taking them to Harare Central Police Station. Said Madondo:
I had a misunderstanding with some police officers. A motorist bumped my vehicle and among his passengers were some police officers.
Upon questioning the motorist about scratching my vehicle, the officers came out and we quarrelled.
The incident attracted a number of people who gathered around.
The officers became angry with me and one of them, in plain clothes, came and handcuffed me and the other motorist, and took us to Harare Central Police Station.
I was released.
I was surprised to see a video of the incident circulating on social media today (yesterday), but it happened on Wednesday.
According to Harare provincial deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa, no official report was lodged against the radio personality.
She, however, urged members of the public to comply with police officers discharging their duties.
