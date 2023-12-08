High Court Blocks Further CCC Recalls By Tshabangu

CCC’s lawyer, Obey Shava posted on X saying he had been advised that their application, interdicting Tshabangu from affecting further recalls had been granted. He said:

We thank God that we managed to prevent further recalls. This is not the end of the battle. In the meantime [Prince Dubeko Sibanda], and all other recalled MPs, continue preparing for the by-elections. Give it your best shot.

Sibanda was among the first batch of CCC MPs who were recalled by Tshabangu who wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly in October claiming the officials had “ceased to be members of the party”.

The CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa, immediately labelled Tshabangu an “imposter” and told the Speaker to ignore the letter.

However, it was Chamisa who was ignored as the Speaker duly declared vacancies in the constituencies.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has since announced that it has withdrawn ballot papers in eight constituencies that were affected by a ruling by High Court judge Justice Never Katiyo on Thursday.

The ruling nullified the nomination of Sibanda and the other former CCC MPs, for the 09 December by-elections.

More: Pindula News

