High Court Blocks Further CCC Recalls By Tshabangu
High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi on Thursday granted an application by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa to stop further recalls of the party’s elected officials by Sengezo Tshabangu.
Tshabangu, who claims to be the party’s interim secretary general, has recalled scores of CCC councillors and Members of Parliament resulting in ZEC declaring the seats vacant and thereby triggering by-elections.
In October, the CCC approached the High Court seeking an interdict to block Tshabangu from directly or indirectly claiming to represent the party and to stop him from recalling its members who were voted into office.
CCC’s lawyer, Obey Shava posted on X saying he had been advised that their application, interdicting Tshabangu from affecting further recalls had been granted. He said:
We thank God that we managed to prevent further recalls. This is not the end of the battle.
In the meantime [Prince Dubeko Sibanda], and all other recalled MPs, continue preparing for the by-elections. Give it your best shot.
Sibanda was among the first batch of CCC MPs who were recalled by Tshabangu who wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly in October claiming the officials had “ceased to be members of the party”.
The CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa, immediately labelled Tshabangu an “imposter” and told the Speaker to ignore the letter.
However, it was Chamisa who was ignored as the Speaker duly declared vacancies in the constituencies.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has since announced that it has withdrawn ballot papers in eight constituencies that were affected by a ruling by High Court judge Justice Never Katiyo on Thursday.
The ruling nullified the nomination of Sibanda and the other former CCC MPs, for the 09 December by-elections.
