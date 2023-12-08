I Will Never Congratulate Mnangagwa, Says Chamisa

4 minutes ago Fri, 08 Dec 2023 09:08:08 GMT

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), declared that he will not congratulate President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his victory in the August 2023 elections.

This follows reports that ZANU PF insists that Chamisa should acknowledge Mnangagwa’s victory and desist from making allegations of electoral fraud as a pre-condition for dialogue between the ruling party and CCC.

On Thursday, Chamisa posted a cryptic message on X, saying “Cowards deploy and abuse tortoises! This level of cruelty invites bad omen”.

