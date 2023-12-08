Magaya’s The Heart Stadium Set To Be Commissioned On Sunday

5 minutes ago Fri, 08 Dec 2023 14:30:59 GMT

The construction of the first phase of The Heart Stadium in Waterfalls, Harare, is now complete and the commissioning of the facility is set for Sunday, 10 December.

The commissioning of the stadium was initially scheduled for last month but was then deferred at the eleventh hour.

The Yadah Football Club founder and president Walter Magaya was quoted by Soccer24 as saying that once complete, the stadium will accommodate up to 40 000 people. He said:

