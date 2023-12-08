Magaya’s The Heart Stadium Set To Be Commissioned On Sunday
The construction of the first phase of The Heart Stadium in Waterfalls, Harare, is now complete and the commissioning of the facility is set for Sunday, 10 December.
The commissioning of the stadium was initially scheduled for last month but was then deferred at the eleventh hour.
The Yadah Football Club founder and president Walter Magaya was quoted by Soccer24 as saying that once complete, the stadium will accommodate up to 40 000 people. He said:
We will invite the ZIFA FIB (First Instance Board) to inspect the stadium, and any other stakeholders to participate in our endeavour to make sure we build a world-class facility.
We are starting with a 5 000-seater facility but the full capacity when completed is 40 000.
We aim to allow other clubs to use the facility. We are putting dressing rooms that meet the Premier Soccer League and CAF requirements.
The Heart Stadium is a duplicate of the Swansea Stadium in South Wales.
Football stakeholders hope that the facility will meet CAF standards to be a venue for Zimbabwean clubs that will take part in CAF’s inter-club competitions next year.
Currently, the country has no stadium certified to host international matches.
