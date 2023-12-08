Mangudya Set For Central Bank Exit, John Mushayavanhu To Take Over As RBZ Governor

5 minutes ago Fri, 08 Dec 2023 17:35:58 GMT

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor John Panonetsa Mangudya is set to leave his post at the central bank when his 10-year term of office ends in April next year.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya this Friday. Mangudya will become the Chief Executive Officer of the Mutapa Investment Fund when he leaves the central bank.

John Mushayavanhu, the FBC Holdings Group Chief Executive Officer, will take over from Mangudya as RBZ Governor. Read the statement:

