Stolen Phones Ring From Deceased Suspected Thief's Socks

He said Muparutsa was fatally assaulted by his colleague, Lovemore Biggie Nyanzou (26) of Muchena section of the same suburb.

Nyanzou allegedly murdered his colleague after the latter refused to share the loot. Said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka:

The incident occurred at Rio Night Club at Chikanga TM area in Mutare. On the fateful night, the two were drinking beer together and Nyanzou saw Muparutsa snatching a cellphone from a patron’s pocket and going outside the nightclub. Nyanzou followed him and demanded a share of the loot. MacDonald refused to give him anything. After that, Nyanzou head-butted Muparutsa. When Nyanzou saw that Muparutsa had collapsed, he ran away. However, onlookers gave chase and apprehended him. When police attended the scene, they found Muparutsa’s body lying in a pool of blood and Nyanzou was arrested.

A witness, Lawrence Zvamunongoda, told The Manica Post that several revellers who had lost their cellphones, in a bid to locate their devices, took turns to dial phone their numbers, only to hear the phones ringing from the late Muparutsa’s socks. Said Zvamunongoda:

It was shocking to see cellphones being retrieved from the deceased person’s socks. Following Muparutsa’s murder, police attended the scene. People who were enjoying themselves in other nightclubs around the area rushed to witness the incident. Those who had lost their phones during that night, dialed their numbers using other people’s phones. They heard the phones ringing from Muparutsa’s socks. I noticed five cellphones being recovered from the socks.

