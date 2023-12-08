ZAPU Spokesperson Msongelwa Ndlovu Resigns
ZAPU spokesperson Msongelwa Ndlovu has resigned from the position of party secretary for information, publicity and marketing and has been replaced by Richard Gandari.
The party’s secretary general Mthulisi Hanana confirmed the departure of Ndlovu and the deployment of Gandari.
In a communique to the party’s national executive council, national people’s council and party members, seen by the Chronicle, Hanana also announced the appointment of J J Dube to the position of what the party calls the head of a think tank. It says:
President (Sibangilizwe Nkomo) has with immediate effect appointed Cde Richard Gandari as Secretary for Information Marketing and Publicity. Cde Gandari takes over from Cde Msongelwa Ndlovu.
The President has also appointed Cde JJ Dube to head the Think Tank. Following the elections, the Presidency suggested that the Think Tank be headed by someone who is based in Zimbabwe.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Cde Dube is a seasoned ZAPU cadre and his experience will come in handy. We wish both comrades well in their new roles.
The publication cited a ZAPU insider as saying that Ndlovu’s departure is linked to deep divisions on operational matters in the party.
Nkomo, who is the son of the late former Zimbabwe Vice President, Joshua Nkomo, is accused of exhibiting dictatorial tendencies.
More: Pindula News