ZEC Cancels Mabvuku-Tafara By-election, Declares Pedzai Sakupwanya As The Winner

4 minutes ago Fri, 08 Dec 2023 15:44:35 GMT

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on Friday, 08 December cancelled a by-election for the Mabvuku-Tafara National Assembly constituency and declared the ZANU PF candidate Pedzai Sakupwanya as the winner.

In a statement, ZEC Chief Elections Officer Utoile Silaigwana said Sakupwanya became the sole candidate for the Mabvuku-Tafara by-election after the other candidate, CCC’s Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi’s candidature was set aside by the High Court.

Since there were only two candidates for the Mabvuku-Tafara by-election, therefore Kufahakutizwi’s disqualification means that Sakupwanya has won the seat uncontested. Read the statement:

