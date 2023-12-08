ZEC Withdraws Ballot Papers For 09 December By-elections

In a statement, ZEC Chief Elections Officer, Utoile Silaigwana said that they are going to reprint ballots for Binga North, Lupane East, Cowdray Park, Bulawayo South, Lobengula-Magwegwe, Beitbridge West, Nketa, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi constituencies in compliance with the court order.

The recalled CCC representatives who were affected by the recent ruling by Justice Katiyo are:

Sibanda Dubeko Prince

Moyo Bright Vanya

Nkomo Veliswe

Toffa Jasmine

Mlilo Stabile

Sibanda Pashor Raphael

Watson Nicola Jane

Gono Ereck

Zana Evidence Sunungurai

Ncube Morgan

Manduna Obert

Dube Janeth

Makaza Desmond

Shoko Gideon

Sibanda Tendai

Moyo Anastasia

Gabuzza Joel

Chimhini David

Ncube Siphiwe

Sibanda Felix

Zivira Helen

Madzikana Mativenga

The CCC candidates who were nominated for the direct first-past-the-post elections are:

Sibanda Dubeko Prince (Binga North), Moyo Bright Vanya Lupane East (Cowdray Park), Watson Nicola Jane (Bulawayo South), Gono Ereck (Lobengula-Magwegwe), Ncube Morgan (Beitbridge West), Manduna Obert (Nketa), Makaza Desmond (Mpopoma-Mzilikazi).

Silaigwana said the named individuals will not have their names appearing on the ballot paper in the Saturday by-elections. He said:

Consequently, the said persons are not candidates for the by-elections on 9 December 2023. In terms of the court order, the Commission has been ordered not to include the names of the said persons in the preparation of ballot papers to be used in the by-elections. The Commission is thus withdrawing all ballot papers that had been printed and distributed to the respective Constituencies and will reprint and redistribute ballots that are in compliance with the court order. Kindly note that this will not affect the number of ballots to be printed and the number remains as notified in the notice published on 27 November 2023. The printer remains Printing and Minting Company.

