Admiral Muskwe's Hamstring Injury Could End Exeter City Loan

4 minutes ago Sat, 09 Dec 2023 07:09:03 GMT

Warriors striker Admiral Muskwe’s hamstring injury that he picked up during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November may end his loan deal with Exeter City.

The 25-year-old was injured playing for Zimbabwe against Rwanda last month and has returned to his parent club Luton Town for treatment.

He started in the match against Rwanda, picked the injury in the first half and had to be subbed off.

