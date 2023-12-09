Admiral Muskwe's Hamstring Injury Could End Exeter City Loan
Warriors striker Admiral Muskwe’s hamstring injury that he picked up during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November may end his loan deal with Exeter City.
The 25-year-old was injured playing for Zimbabwe against Rwanda last month and has returned to his parent club Luton Town for treatment.
He started in the match against Rwanda, picked the injury in the first half and had to be subbed off.
Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell told BBC Sport that Muskwe suffered a “significant” hamstring injury and will be out for “several months”. He said:
Our thoughts are with Admiral and hopefully, he recovers quickly and gets back as quickly as he can.
Exeter City signed Muskwe on deadline day and was carrying an injury when he arrived at the club. So far, he has only played eight times.
Caldwell said he is yet to decide if he will keep Muskwe when the January transfer window reopens or decide to cut the loan short. He said:
As we get closer to January that will probably be a discussion we’ll have with Luton, see what happens there and how much he is going to be out for in terms of the rest of the season.
It’s a position where we’re fairly light, but it’s an opportunity for other people to come in and stake their place in the team and an opportunity for other people to score goals.
