Budget-making Processes Won't Violate Zimbabweans' Rights - Govt

In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the Government had noted the concerns raised bt citizens. Read the statement:

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services would like to inform the people of Zimbabwe that the 2024 national Budget proposals presented last week by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube are still going through parliamentary processes.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Parliament has set up committees to take into account the genuine concerns of the people of Zimbabwe, and the civic and business community.

The Budget process goes through various stages against the background of estimated expenditure and expected income estimates.

The setting up of committees makes the Budget process purely a stakeholder-driven approach and involves debates in the National Assembly and Senate.

The Budget proposals are guided by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the people of Zimbabwe.

The expected revenue inflows, the estimated expenditure priorities and the Constitution of Zimbabwe are the bedrock upon which the national Budget is formulated.

The rights and freedoms of the people of Zimbabwe will not be violated by the budget-making process.

Currently, as a Government, we are committed to the stakeholder-driven approach to national Budget formulation to improve the standards of living for the people of Zimbabwe.