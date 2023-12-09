Pindula|Search Pindula
CCC Official Urges Bulawayo Voters To Elect ZAPU MP Candidates

Sat, 09 Dec 2023
Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) top official David Coltart, who is also Bulawayo Mayor, has urged Zimbabweans to vote for ZAPU National Assembly candidates in by-elections being held today.

Posting on X this Saturday, the former Minister of Education said that ZAPU is a democratic party that will serve the interests of the people of Bulawayo better than ZANU PF of CCC candidates sponsored by Sengezo Tshabangu. He said:

Now that our 5 MP candidates in Bulawayo have been unlawfully barred from standing for election I urge citizens to vote where possible for ZAPU MP candidates. ZAPU is a democratic party and they will serve our interests much better than ZANU PF or pseudo ZANU PF candidates.

This comes after the High Court nullified the nomination of CCC candidates sponsored by Nelson Chamisa.

Tshabangu, who claims to be the party’s interim secretary general, recalled the legislators in October claiming that they had ceased to be CCC members.

His lawyer Lewis Uriri argued that the MPs should be barred from contesting under the name of a party from which they were recalled. Justice Katiyo granted Tshabangu’s request.

