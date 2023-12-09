CCC Official Urges Bulawayo Voters To Elect ZAPU MP Candidates

4 minutes ago Sat, 09 Dec 2023 07:27:46 GMT

Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) top official David Coltart, who is also Bulawayo Mayor, has urged Zimbabweans to vote for ZAPU National Assembly candidates in by-elections being held today.

Posting on X this Saturday, the former Minister of Education said that ZAPU is a democratic party that will serve the interests of the people of Bulawayo better than ZANU PF of CCC candidates sponsored by Sengezo Tshabangu. He said: