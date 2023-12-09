Grade Five Learner Gets Distinctions In ZIMSEC Grade 7 Exams

I was supposed to be in Grade 6 next year and I wrote my Grade 7 exams where I scored six units. I felt like I could make it and I did. I had confidence since I wanted to pursue my profession in seven years, and that’s why I decided to skip [grades]. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v I want to be a neurologist or a lawyer since I want to help those who are vulnerable. I have been getting some prizes for academics, spelling, mathematics and good handwriting. I am my role model, I love singing and I also enjoy writing scripts.

PraiseGod’s mother, Melissa said she was not surprised by her daughter’s success. She said:

Since she was born, we saw that she was exceptional since she is someone who always wanted to argue. She would want everything she wanted to be done in her favour and that alone indicated to us that she was extraordinary. She is exceptional in the family and even the day we wanted to register her, we had an extreme argument with her father over her name. Her father insisted that the name was right so the name had a meaning from the day she was registered. She is very critical and inquisitive and we are happy as a family and prepared to support her dream.

More: Pindula News

