High Court Bars Recalled CCC MPs From Running In 09 December By-elections Despite Supreme Court Appeal

6 minutes ago Sat, 09 Dec 2023 07:48:15 GMT

High Court judge Justice Isaac Muzenda on Friday night granted an application by Sengezo Tshabangu, confirming that recalled CCC MPs cannot stand in by-elections being held today, reported ZimLive.

However, local authority by-elections are unaffected by court order, and this means that all the candidates recalled by Tshabangu in October have an opportunity to reclaim their seats.

Tshabangu had made an application seeking leave to execute Justice Never Katiyo’s order pending appeal.

Feedback