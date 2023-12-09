Three Foreign Nationals Perish In Road Traffic Accident
Three foreign nationals were killed in a road traffic accident along the Bulawayo – Beitbridge Road on Friday.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the fatal road accident saying the vehicle in which the now-deceased were travelling veered off the road and overturned several times.
Police, however, did not reveal the nationalities of the accident victims. ZRP said:
ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 08/12/23 at the 258 kilometre-peg along Bulawayo – Beitbridge Road in which three foreign nationals died while one person was injured when a Toyota Hilux motor vehicle with three passengers on board veered off the road to the right and overturned several times before landing on its left side.
The bodies of the three victims were ferried to Beitbridge District Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem while the injured is admitted at the same hospital.
