Three Foreign Nationals Perish In Road Traffic Accident

7 minutes ago Sat, 09 Dec 2023 15:16:52 GMT

Three foreign nationals were killed in a road traffic accident along the Bulawayo – Beitbridge Road on Friday.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the fatal road accident saying the vehicle in which the now-deceased were travelling veered off the road and overturned several times.

Police, however, did not reveal the nationalities of the accident victims. ZRP said:

