Tshabangu Expresses Readiness To Accept By-elections Results
Self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu said that his party will accept the outcome of the by-elections held today, 09 December.
Speaking to the Chronicle, Tshabangu said the elections were held in a peaceful environment, and he will therefore accept the results.
Tshabangu, however, expressed concern over reports of voter apathy after it emerged that the majority of registered voters shunned the polls. He said:
To us, any outcome will be accepted although everyone knows that when you go into any contest, the objective is to win.
However, everyone knows that in this political game, it’s either you win or lose and you must be prepared to accept especially the losing part. It’s all part of democracy.
These by-elections presented an opportunity for a democratic foundation as we look forward to 2028.
We are of course concerned about the reported voter apathy because we know that any voter apathy has always benefited ZANU PF.
Tshabangu has recalled scores of CCC MPs and councillors, saying they had ceased to be members of the opposition party.
However, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has dismissed Tshabangu as an imposter and accused him of working with ZANU PF to destroy the opposition party.
