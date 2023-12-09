Tshabangu Expresses Readiness To Accept By-elections Results

4 minutes ago Sat, 09 Dec 2023 21:46:36 GMT

Self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu said that his party will accept the outcome of the by-elections held today, 09 December.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Tshabangu said the elections were held in a peaceful environment, and he will therefore accept the results.

Tshabangu, however, expressed concern over reports of voter apathy after it emerged that the majority of registered voters shunned the polls. He said:

Feedback