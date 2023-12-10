19-year-old Woman Imprisoned For Assaulting Alleged Husband's Lover

6 minutes ago Sun, 10 Dec 2023 14:26:02 GMT

A 19-year-old woman named Debra Munsaka has been imprisoned for assaulting her husband’s alleged lover. Munsaka who is from Tinde, Matabeleland North Province, Zimbabwe appeared before Hwange Magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Yolanda Kabasa, who found her guilty of ssault and malicious property damage.

The complainant in the case is a fellow villager, Ms Ntombebandla Moyo, whom Munsaka assaulted accusing her of spreading rumours about her and having an affair with her husband, The Chronicle reported.

The magistrate sentenced her to six months for assault and three months for malicious property damage. However, the six-month sentence was wholly suspended for five years on the condition of good behaviour.

Feedback