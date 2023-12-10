19-year-old Woman Imprisoned For Assaulting Alleged Husband's Lover
A 19-year-old woman named Debra Munsaka has been imprisoned for assaulting her husband’s alleged lover. Munsaka who is from Tinde, Matabeleland North Province, Zimbabwe appeared before Hwange Magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Yolanda Kabasa, who found her guilty of ssault and malicious property damage.
The complainant in the case is a fellow villager, Ms Ntombebandla Moyo, whom Munsaka assaulted accusing her of spreading rumours about her and having an affair with her husband, The Chronicle reported.
The magistrate sentenced her to six months for assault and three months for malicious property damage. However, the six-month sentence was wholly suspended for five years on the condition of good behaviour.
What Transpired?
On November 29, Munsaka armed herself with a kitchen knife and went to Ms Moyo’s home but did not find her. the court heard. The next day, Munsaka encountered Ms Moyo at Tinde dip-tank while she was on her way to a soccer tournament. Munsaka confronted her, accusing her of having an affair with her husband.
Munsaka proceeded to assault Ms Moyo all over her body, using a stick several times. During the altercation, Munsaka also smashed Ms Moyo’s handset. The fight was eventually stopped by a passerby, and a report was made to the police, leading to Munsaka’s arrest.
As part of the sentence, Munsaka was required to restitute Ms Moyo with $250,000 for the damages caused before January 9.