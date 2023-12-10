"As Zimbabweans, It Is High Time We Stand Up" - Kufahakutizwi

They are squeezing us to the bone and pushing us towards a One-Party State. We believe that they did this to attain a two-thirds majority so they amend the constitution and allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be a life president. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v As Zimbabweans, it is high time we stand up because we cannot continue being ruled by this heartless government. People are really angry. They took away the life of an innocent pastor who was campaigning; if they had known that they would just take the seat they should have spared his life because now they have destroyed his family’s future.

He was referring to the murder of Tapfumaneyi Masaya, a clergyman and activist for the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, who was allegedly abducted and later found dead in Harare. The CCC claims that Masaya suffered severe injuries and his body had decomposed due to the injection of a harmful substance.

Masaya was abducted while campaigning for Kufahakutizwi who had been recalled by Tshabangu who claims to be the CCC’s interim secretary-general. Tshabangu has to date recalled scores of CCC MPs alleging that they are no longer members of the party. However, Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the CCC, strongly denies Tshabangu’s claim and refutes the notion that he is the party’s interim secretary-general. Chamisa firmly believes that Tshabangu is being manipulated by the ruling party, ZANU PF, to recall CCC members from Parliament for the ruling party to secure a two-thirds majority.

Following the recalls, by-elections were held on December 9, 2023, and ZANU PF emerged victorious in seven out of the nine contested seats, all of which were previously occupied by CCC members.

Tags

Leave a Comment