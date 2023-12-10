Mthuli Ncube Awarded African Finance Minister Of The Year By The Reputation Poll International In UK

However, the 2021 award received criticism from former Finance Minister, Tendai Biti who described Ncube’s celebration as disturbing and sycophantic, emphasising the poor state of Zimbabwe’s economy. Back then, Tony Hawkins, a former economics lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe’s Graduate School of Management, said with high inflation rates and unachieved targets, there was little for Ncube to celebrate.

Ncube’s post mentioned that the top 5 ministers were recognised for implementing successful economic policies.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

However, some claim that Ncube is the best Finance Minister Zimbabwe has had since the late Bernard Chidzero and Ariston Chambati. Former MDC-T vice president, Obert Gutu, made this claim in 2019. Gutu praised Ncube as astute and able. Notable finance ministers after Chidzero and Chambati include Simba Makoni, Herbert Murerwa, Samuel Mumbengegwi, Chris Kuruneri, Patrick Chinamasa, Tendai Biti (during the GNU era), and Ignatius Chombo. However, Gutu’s remarks faced backlash from some of his followers, who accused him of being a government apologist.

Ncube’s unpopularity stems from the austerity measures he implemented to address the economic crisis. Many Zimbabweans argued that these measures, such as high taxes, only worsened their already burdensome situation. He has hinted on raising taxes and introducing more in 2024.

Tags

Leave a Comment