ZANU PF Wins Bulawayo South And Cowdray Park By-elections

5 minutes ago Sun, 10 Dec 2023 06:21:31 GMT

ZANU PF has secured two additional Parliamentary seats, adding to their recent victories. In the Cowdray Park Constituency, Mujeyi Arthur of ZANU PF was elected as a Member of Parliament with 1,765 votes, defeating Vusimuzi Chirwa from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who received 1,560 votes. The voter turnout in Cowdray Park was low, with less than 4,000 people casting their votes out of over 20,000 registered voters.

In the Bulawayo South Constituency, ZANU PF’s Rajeshkumari Modi won with 1,608 votes, surpassing CCC’s Sithole James who received 1,130 votes. Again the voter turnout was very low.

These by-elections were held due to the recall of CCC Members of Parliament (MPs) by Sebgezo Tshabangu, who claimed that they were no longer members of the party. The CCC has raised concerns that Tshabangu is collaborating with the ruling party to gain a two-thirds majority in Parliament, potentially allowing for easier amendments to the Constitution.

