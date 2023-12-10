ZEC Releases 09 December 2023 By-election Results

Bulawayo South: Rajeshkumari Modi (Winner)

Rajeshkumari Modi of ZANU PF won in the Bulawayo South Constituency with 1,608 votes, surpassing Sithole James of CCC who received 1,130 votes. The voter turnout in this constituency was also very low.

Beitbridge West: Thusani Ndou (Winner)

In Beitbridge West, Thusani Ndou of ZANU PF was duly elected as the Member of Parliament with 4,929 votes.

Lobengula Magwegwe: Tendayi Chitura (Winner)

In Lobengula Magwegwe, Tendayi Chitura of CCC won with 1,648 votes, defeating Dube Menziwa of ZANU PF who received 1,318 votes.

Lupane East: Phathisiwe Machangu (Winner)

Phathisiwe Machangu of ZANU PF emerged victorious in the Lupane East by-election with 6,863 votes, defeating David Nyathi of CCC who received 1,750 votes.

Mabvuku-Tafara: Pedzai Scott Sakupwanya (Winner)

ZANU PF candidate, Pedzai Scott Sakupwanya, was declared the winner in the Mabvuku-Tafara constituency. This was after the High Court barred Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, a CCC contestant, from running. Kufahakutizwi had been recalled by the CCC and the court ruled that he was unable to represent the party in the by-elections without the approval of the recalling authority.

Mpopoma-Mzilikazi: Charles Moyo

Charles Moyo from the CCC party won the Mpopoma-Mzilikazi National Assembly seat. He received 1,632 votes, defeating Kamamba Dzinga from ZANU PF who got 1,097 votes. Blessings Sibanda from DOP received 47 votes, and Pardon Tapfumaneyi, an independent candidate, received 654 votes.

Bulawayo Ward 9 By-election: Donaldson Mabutho (Winner)

Donaldson Mabutho, former Deputy Mayor of Bulawayo, won the Ward 9 council seat in the by-election, defeating ZANU PF’s Lovemore Munyamana.

The by-elections had a significantly lower voter turnout compared to the August general elections and considering the number of eligible voters in the respective areas.

