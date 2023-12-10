ZIMRA Impounds Over 100 Luxury Vehicles Illicitly Imported Into The Country

5 minutes ago Sun, 10 Dec 2023 04:48:27 GMT

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has impounded more than 100 high-end and luxury vehicles illicitly imported into the country. The tax authority is currently conducting a nationwide operation to target vehicles that were undervalued at ports of entry and those suspected of being in the country without the proper temporary import permits. These illegal practices result in significant losses of potential revenue for the tax authority each year.

During the operation, 118 vehicles were intercepted for various offences in Bulawayo and Harare. The joint enforcement activity is focused on violations such as temporary import permit violations, motor vehicle undervaluation, immigrant rebate fraud, suspension of duty on immigrants’ motor vehicles fraud, and year of manufacture fraud to circumvent license requirements. Zimra is determined to crack down on all violations of the Customs and Excise Act related to vehicles.

Zimra’s head of corporate communications, Mr. Francis Chimanda, emphasized that this operation serves as a stern warning to individuals involved in fraudulent practices at the ports of entry. Chimanda told The Sunday Mail:

