Councils Divert Devolution Funds Intended For Developmental Projects Towards Salaries - Auditor's Report

The Auditor-General’s report which focused on local authorities for the financial year ending December 31, 2022, states that some local councils are diverting devolution funds intended for developmental projects towards salaries.

The report by Acting Auditor-General Mrs. Rhea Kujinga was published in June 2023. Kujinga said: