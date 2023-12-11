Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube Has Responded To Critics Of His 2024 National Budget

It is always pro-people. The question is which people?

For example, if you look at the issue of the wealth tax, we have been very clear to say first of all it’s a redistributive mechanism which is normal in any tax system but, secondly, we are also keen to use these resources to support infrastructural development in urban areas.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

We have a large population in the urban areas. It is pro those people where the infrastructure will be developed.

If you look at the issue, for example, of the surcharge on sugar drinks, … we have argued that from the resources that we were able to gather there seems to be some correlation with excessive sugar consumption … to the fizzy drinks and so forth with cancer.

We are trying to create a cancer fund from a special levy on sugar drinks, that is pro-people because it is the people who are suffering from a sharp increase in cancer cases and non-communicable diseases are a problem.