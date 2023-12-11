MSD Forecasts Heavier Rainfall In Some Parts Of The Country
The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSD) has forecasted heavier rainfall on Tuesday in some parts of the country.
In a weather report and forecast released this evening, MSD said thundershowers were observed in most provinces of the country, except for Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East this Monday. The southern half of the country experienced heavier rainfall, with Gweru receiving 76mm, Buffalo Range 32mm, Mutare Fire Station 31mm, Chisengu Met Office 26mm, Zvishavane 23mm, and Bulawayo 21mm.
For Tuesday, light thundershowers are expected in Matabeleland provinces, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, Mashonaland West, and some parts of Mashonaland Central. Heavier rainfall is anticipated in Mashonaland East, Manicaland, and Masvingo provinces. It is important to note that high temperatures can lead to dehydration and related illnesses while fluctuating temperatures between night and day can cause health issues such as colds, influenza, fever, and asthma. Lightning strikes remain a danger to humans, livestock, and infrastructure.
It is advised to stay hydrated by drinking enough fluids, extinguishing any open fires, keeping warm at night, avoiding prolonged sun exposure, and having necessary medication for respiratory illnesses on hand. During thunderstorms, it is best to stay indoors as lightning can strike from a distance.
On Wednesday, most of the Matabeleland provinces, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, Masvingo, Mashonaland West, and parts of Mashonaland Central are expected to have mostly sunny and mild weather initially, later becoming cloudy with scattered afternoon thundershowers. Manicaland and Mashonaland East provinces may experience heavier rainfall compared to other regions.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v