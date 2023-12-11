Open Post-Budget Consultative Committee Meetings Schedules

4 minutes ago Mon, 11 Dec 2023 18:53:23 GMT

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development recently presented the 2024 National Budget in Zimbabwe. After the presentation, the debate on the budget was adjourned for ten days to allow Members of Parliament (MPs) to review and analyze the budget. During this time, the Parliament and Senate were not in session.

Traditionally, a series of post-budget events are held to assist MPs in understanding and discussing the budget. However, these events were initially cancelled and later rescheduled for the week beginning on Monday, December 11th. The new schedule for these events, called Post-Budget Portfolio Committee Meetings, has been circulated by Parliament.

Each portfolio committee, including the Public Accounts Committee, will have two meetings. The first meeting, called Meeting No. 1, is open to the public as observers only. During this meeting, representatives from the ministries supervised by each committee will be consulted on their analysis of the 2024 Budget. These meetings were scheduled for Monday, December 11th in the Committee Room of the New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden.

