Pictures: Induction Seminar for Ministers, Deputy Ministers And Permanent Secretaries At Parliament

3 minutes agoMon, 11 Dec 2023 10:19:06 GMT
There was an induction seminar for Ministers, Deputy Ministers and permanent secretaries on Monday at the Parliament building located in Mt Hampden. The purpose of the seminar was to help these officials become familiar with the policies and strategies of the government. The induction aimed to provide them with the necessary knowledge and understanding to effectively carry out their roles and responsibilities. See the pictures below.

