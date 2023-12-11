SA Introduces Stricter Entry Requirements For Minors Due To Child Trafficking Concerns At Beitbridge Border

When it comes to unaccompanied minors, these requirements apply to South African children and non-South African children alike and will be implemented without fear, favour or prejudice. For demanding these requirements, the BMA is unapologetic.

These requirements include providing a letter from the person receiving the child, with their residential address and contact details, as well as details of the child’s accommodation and the necessary identification documents of the receiving person. Additional documents may be required for children in alternative care, such as letters from the Department of Social Development authorising departure.

The BMA stated that it will implement these requirements without bias or prejudice, and will intensify its operations during the festive season when there is an expected increase in visitors at the Zimbabwe-South Africa border.

There was tension between Zimbabwe and South Africa following Motsoaledi’s statement, with Zimbabwe’s Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe denying the allegations, particularly regarding the number of trafficked children. Zimbabwe argues that the situation should be referred to as child smuggling rather than child trafficking. This is because they believe that the parents or guardians of the children involved are aware of and consent to their travel. In their view, trafficking implies a wrongful act, whereas in these cases, the children’s parents or guardians are said to be knowledgeable about and supportive of their children’s journeys.

