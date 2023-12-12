Foreign Affairs Ministry Disowns Facebook Account Attributed To Ambassador Charity Charamba
Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has disowned a Facebook account claiming to belong to the country’s ambassador to Zambia, Charity Charamba. The Ministry stated that the account is impersonating the ambassador and is promoting fraudulent pyramid schemes. The account features a picture of the ambassador in her former role as a police officer.
The public must avoid engaging with the page, emphasizing that it is a scam, New Ziana reported citing a statement by the Ministry spokesperson, Michael Mukura. Read the statement in part:
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to inform members of the public of a fake Facebook account bearing the name Charity Charamba and bearing her old image on the profile, clad in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) uniform.Feedback
The fake Facebook account that claims to belong to Ambassador Charity Charamba usually shares content related to the police. Ministry spokesperson Michael Mukura added:
The Ministry wishes to categorically state that the account is fake and does not represent ambassador Charamba in any respect. Members of the public are urged to desist from engaging the page which impersonates ambassador Charamba.
The account contains old photos of Ambassador Charamba presenting credentials to a former Zambian President and videos of her speaking as a spokesperson for the ZRP. The account is inviting people to invest in fraudulent pyramid schemes, promising high profits.
