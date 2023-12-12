Foreign Affairs Ministry Disowns Facebook Account Attributed To Ambassador Charity Charamba

4 minutes ago Tue, 12 Dec 2023 09:30:36 GMT

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has disowned a Facebook account claiming to belong to the country’s ambassador to Zambia, Charity Charamba. The Ministry stated that the account is impersonating the ambassador and is promoting fraudulent pyramid schemes. The account features a picture of the ambassador in her former role as a police officer.

The public must avoid engaging with the page, emphasizing that it is a scam, New Ziana reported citing a statement by the Ministry spokesperson, Michael Mukura. Read the statement in part: