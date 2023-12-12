Police Release List Of Drug Lords, Barons And suppliers

➢ Leeroy Bruce Tungama (28)

➢ Gift Maunda (31)

➢ Tinashe Murenzvi (24)

➢ Nokhutaba Sibanda (31)

➢ Lindiwe Mhlanga (25)

➢ Onita Dube (31)

➢ David Dhidha (48)

➢ Raccbi Matekenya (35)

➢ Shylin Maredza (31)

➢ Anymore Chiseko (28)

➢ Tawanda Sibindi (18)

➢ Tinashe Nyakunzu (29)

➢ Zenzo Mhlanga (43)

➢ Simbarashe Mukucha (22)

➢ Hilary Motsi

➢ Thembekile Zulu (24)

➢ Ronald Mhlanga (24)

➢ Honest Ndlovu (22)

➢ Linda Sibanda (32)

➢ Salatine Dzangare (52)

➢ Mercy Muzulu ( 29)

➢ Hitler Tafadzwa Jungura (34)

➢ Ellen Munetsi (32)

➢ Christina Tsikwa (67)

➢ Bobby Kambangura (27)

➢Tafadzwa Tambudzai (21)

➢ Pride Jeferry Machidza (31)

➢ Alabi Braima (32)

➢ Khulekani Moyo (33)

➢ Nomatter Muchemwa (25)

➢ Marry Muchemwa (37)

➢ Attorney Rudo (34)

➢ Bonface Mufundisi (26)

➢ Joseph Muleya(23)

➢ Nyaradzai Chipfuma

➢ Kirt Ndlovu (24)

➢ Cleopas Moyo (21)

➢ Cohen Nyakarenga (35)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that through the National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse, it will not hesitate to name and shame drug barons and suppliers in any part of the country.

Nyathi encouraged the public to provide information through the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197 to assist in the fight against drugs.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi did not mention the specific locations or nicknames of the individuals listed as drug lords and suppliers. This lack of information makes it challenging to identify them.

Some experts have advised authorities to be cautious, as there may be officials at the country’s entry points involved in allowing the importation of drugs. Additionally, some drugs may be smuggled through unofficial entry points. Drug and substance abuse has been increasing in Zimbabwe, leading to a higher number of people experiencing mental illnesses.

In Zimbabwe, the most commonly abused substances are marijuana (cannabis), alcohol, synthetic drugs like crystal meth and ecstasy, misused prescription medications, and occasionally cocaine and heroin.

