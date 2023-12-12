South African Music Star Zahara Has Died

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) is expected to release a statement regarding Zahara’s death. While the family has not yet issued an official statement, sources have reported that the singer passed away due to liver complications.

Zahara gained fame in 2011 with her album “Loliwe,” which became popular across Africa. In 2019, she bravely spoke about her struggle with alcohol addiction. Last month, her family announced that she had been hospitalised and requested prayers from the public.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Aside from her musical achievements, Zahara used her platform to raise awareness about violence against women in South Africa. She revealed that she had personally experienced such violence. In interviews, she expressed that her music was meant to bring comfort and healing to those who were broken.

Tags

Leave a Comment