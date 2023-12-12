South African Music Star Zahara Has Died
South African music star Zahara, whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukana, has passed away at the age of 35. She died on Monday evening at a hospital in Johannesburg. Zahara had been admitted to the hospital two weeks ago due to alleged liver complications.
South Africa’s Minister of Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, confirmed Zahara’s passing and expressed his condolences to her family. He praised Zahara for her significant impact on South African music and acknowledged her talent and influence. He said on X:
I am very saddened by the passing of @ZaharaSA. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. Government has been with the family for some time now. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music.Feedback
The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) is expected to release a statement regarding Zahara’s death. While the family has not yet issued an official statement, sources have reported that the singer passed away due to liver complications.
Zahara gained fame in 2011 with her album “Loliwe,” which became popular across Africa. In 2019, she bravely spoke about her struggle with alcohol addiction. Last month, her family announced that she had been hospitalised and requested prayers from the public.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Aside from her musical achievements, Zahara used her platform to raise awareness about violence against women in South Africa. She revealed that she had personally experienced such violence. In interviews, she expressed that her music was meant to bring comfort and healing to those who were broken.
More Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals