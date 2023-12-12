South Africa's Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi Hospitalised

3 minutes ago Tue, 12 Dec 2023 08:27:45 GMT

South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has been hospitalised for an unspecified medical procedure at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital. The Department of Home Affairs has stated that the minister may be unavailable for some time. The duration of his stay and the details of his condition are not known at this time.

In a short statement, ministerial spokesperson Thabo Mokgola said the minister was admitted on Monday 11 December 2023 for a medical procedure. Thabo Mokgola said: