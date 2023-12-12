South Africa's Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi Hospitalised
South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has been hospitalised for an unspecified medical procedure at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital. The Department of Home Affairs has stated that the minister may be unavailable for some time. The duration of his stay and the details of his condition are not known at this time.
In a short statement, ministerial spokesperson Thabo Mokgola said the minister was admitted on Monday 11 December 2023 for a medical procedure. Thabo Mokgola said:
The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has today, 11 December 2023, been admitted to the Steve Biko Academic Hospital for a medical procedure. The Minister may be unavailable for a while.Feedback
Before he was appointed Minister of Home Affairs, Motsoaledi spent a decade as the Minister of Health.
