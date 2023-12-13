GMB Grain Stock Enough To Last 10 Months - Govt
The Government says the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has in stock a total of 235 095 tonnes of grain, enough to last 10 months.
In a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere said that as of 10 December 2023, GMB had in stock a total of 235 095 tonnes of grain, comprising 188 353 tonnes of maize and 46 742 tonnes of traditional grains. He said:
At the prevailing monthly consumption rate of 23 000 tonnes per month, the available grain will last 10.2 months.Feedback
Muswere said the country’s current wheat stocks stand at 242 508 tonnes sufficient to provide 11.5 months of cover.
He said GMB has a 46.8 per cent market share of maize, 7.3 per cent of soya bean, 41.3 per cent of sunflower, wheat 46 per cent, and 63.6 per cent of traditional grains, translating to 39.4 per cent share of the total marketed crop.
Muswere said 227.5 million kilogrammes of tobacco worth US$1.196 billion have been exported at an average price of US$526 per kg.
Last year, 182 million kilogrammes worth US$880.677 million were exported at US$4.83 per kg.
He said more than 85 295 tonnes of graded cotton have been delivered across the nation as of 06 December compared to 55 927 tonnes at the same time in 2022.
