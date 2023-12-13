High Court Reinstates ZANU PF's Dingimuzi Phuti As Bulilima MP

7 minutes ago Wed, 13 Dec 2023 13:35:15 GMT

Bulilima MP Dingimuzi Phuti (ZANU PF) was on Monday reinstated after the High Court rescinded a default judgement granted in favour of Bekezela Maplanka of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

ZimLive reported that Justice Bongani Ndlovu granted Phuti’s application for rescission of judgement, ruling that he was not properly served with a notice of Maplanka’s election petition.

Maplanka, who was one of the losing candidates in the National Assembly constituency in the August 2023 general elections, had asked the Electoral Court to nullify Phuti’s victory over a string of alleged electoral malpractices.

