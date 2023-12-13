PICTURES: Zimbabwe Receives Military Hardware From China

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has received military hardware donated by China. According to the Presidential Communications Department, the donation was presented to the President at Inkomo Mechanized Brigade by the Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe. It said:

H.E. President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa receives military hardware from the People’s Republic of China. The equipment includes armoured fighting vehicles, personnel carriers, ambulances, motorised water purifiers, patrol boats, minibuses, sniper rifles, machine guns and hand pistols.

The donation was presented to the President at Inkomo Mechanized Brigadeby the Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, who spoke highly of the historical ties between the two countries. The President thanked the Chinese Government saying China has been a reliable and consistent friend.

