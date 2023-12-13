Rainy Season Likely To Be Short - Govt

Farmers are therefore advised that the rainfall season has started and is likely to be short.

Muswere said that around 2 877 000 hectares were targeted for planting summer crops this season.

Maize was projected to take 1 782 000 hectares, sorghum 350 000 hectares, pearl millet 200 000 hectares, soya beans 60 000 hectares, sunflower 160 000 hectares, sugar beans 55 000 hectares and cotton 270 000 hectares. Said Muswere:

Of the total hectarage, 867 500 hectares will be financed by the Climate Proofed Presidential Inputs Supply Scheme (Pfumvudza/lntwasa), and the rest by CBZ, AFC, NMB and other banks and by the private sector and individual farmers. As of 10 December 2023 and due to the late commencement of the rainfall season, about 95 156 hectares had been planted, compared to 465 707 hectares at the same time last year. The country has sufficient seed in stock to meet demand, with 40,8 per cent of the available maize seed being of the early to ultra-early maturity varieties. Significant progress has been recorded in farmer training and the preparation of Pfumvudza/lntwasa plots. Farmers have generally favoured climate-proofing interventions during this El Nino year, with 87 per cent of the targeted 11,85 million plots having been prepared. In terms of livestock, Government has instituted immediate remedial measures including borehole drilling, hay bailing and enhanced disease management, to alleviate the poor livestock condition in the drier provinces. The worst affected provinces are Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North and Masvingo.

Zimbabwe experienced a prolonged drought from late October to early December which greatly affected farming as the majority of farmers rely on rain.

The 2023/24 season has been impacted by the El Nino phenomenon, which according to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), may last at least until April 2024.

More: Pindula News

