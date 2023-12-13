"SA, Zimbabwe Should Collaborate To Resolve Border Challenges"
Michael Masiapato, the Commissioner of South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA), has said good working relations between his country and Zimbabwe will help to resolve border challenges between the two countries.
SABC News reported that Zimbabwe is in the process of developing a Border Ports Authority Bill whose aim is to establish the Zimbabwe Border Ports Authority.
Masiapato said that border officials from South Africa and Zimbabwe are currently engaged in talks in Pretoria.
He added that Zimbabwe has a lot to learn from the approach of South Africa which has established a new border management system. Said Masiapato:
We do believe that moving away from the multi-agency approach, as far as border management is concerned, to an integrated border management model with a single command in control, is a key step in effective border management.
Our focus must be on the legitimate movement of persons and goods across our borders, to grow our economy and ultimately ensure the realization of regional economic integration.
This is very much critical as the step towards the realization and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.
South Africa unveiled the BMA in its northernmost province of Limpopo in October 2023 in a bid to combat cross-border crime.
The BMA was designed to address security, migration, safety, congestion, and long transit problems at the borders.
