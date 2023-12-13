"SA, Zimbabwe Should Collaborate To Resolve Border Challenges"

8 minutes ago Wed, 13 Dec 2023 16:17:11 GMT

Michael Masiapato, the Commissioner of South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA), has said good working relations between his country and Zimbabwe will help to resolve border challenges between the two countries.

SABC News reported that Zimbabwe is in the process of developing a Border Ports Authority Bill whose aim is to establish the Zimbabwe Border Ports Authority.

Masiapato said that border officials from South Africa and Zimbabwe are currently engaged in talks in Pretoria.

