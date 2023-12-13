Teacher Fined US$50 For Threatening To Kill Neighbour Over US$4 Debt

It is alleged that in the early hours of 10 December, Munkuli proceeded to the complainant’s place of residence intending to collect his wife’s debt of US$4 and a kilogramme of mealie meal.

A misunderstanding arose between the two prompting Munkuli to threaten to kill Siafwiyo.

The court heard that the complainant ran away from the scene, seeking refuge at her neighbour’s home.

The threats and criminal insults continued as Siafwiyo fled the scene to a neighbouring homestead.

Siafwiyo reported the matter at ZRP Kamativi, leading to investigations and Munkuli’s subsequent arrest.

Magistrate Kabonzo fined Munkuli USD$50 which is to be paid by 13 January at a prevailing interbank rate.

More: Pindula News

