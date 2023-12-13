Woman Crushed By A Train As She Walked On Railway Tracks While Wearing Earphones
A 28-year-old woman who was wearing earphones while walking along a railway line in Gweru, was last Monday fatally struck by a train.
Agatha Madokero (28) of Riverside in Gweru was reportedly walking along a railway track and did not hear the train’s warning horn because of the earphones she was wearing.
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) had said that the matter was being handled as a suspected suicide case.
However, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Midlands Province, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, told The Sunday News that the woman was distracted by the earphones. He said:
The accident took place on 11 December around 1 pm when a 28-year-old woman was hit by a train while walking along a railway line.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
It is said that Agatha Madokero, of Riverside in Gweru was walking along the railway line when she was hit by a train and died on the spot.
Investigations into the incident indicate that she was putting on earphones which distracted her from the surroundings leading to this tragic incident.
We appeal to the public and members of the community to avoid using gadgets that distract their attention to avoid such tragic incidents.
More: Pindula News