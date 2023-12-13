Woman Crushed By A Train As She Walked On Railway Tracks While Wearing Earphones

7 minutes ago Wed, 13 Dec 2023 11:35:15 GMT

A 28-year-old woman who was wearing earphones while walking along a railway line in Gweru, was last Monday fatally struck by a train.

Agatha Madokero (28) of Riverside in Gweru was reportedly walking along a railway track and did not hear the train’s warning horn because of the earphones she was wearing.

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) had said that the matter was being handled as a suspected suicide case.

