ZIFA Normalisation Committee Snub Magaya's Stadium Commissioning
The ZIFA Normalisation Committee members boycotted the official opening of The Heart Stadium owned by the founder and leader of Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, Walter Magaya. despite reportedly receiving an official invitation.
Top Government officials including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Kirsty Coventry and her deputy Emily Jesaya as well as Defence and Tourism ministers Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Barbara Rwodzi attended the ceremony.
However, ZIFA chairman Lincoln Mutasa and his deputy Cynthia Malaba as well as committee member Sikhumbuzo Ndebele did not attend the event.
Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) board chairman Gerald Mlotshwa expressed concern over the development. He said:
I note that ZIFA Normalisation Committee notwithstanding specific invitations is not here representing football.
We will attend to this pettiness from the Normalisation Committee.
According to the Chronicle, the ZIFA NC ignored invitations from Magaya to attend the ground-breaking ceremony on 15 August when construction of the 5 000-seater facility started.
The ZIFA officials also snubbed an invitation to assess progress at the venue in September.
Meanwhile, the sacked ZIFA trio Xolisani Gwesela, Wellington Mpandare and Wilson Mutekede attended Sunday’s ceremony.
More: Pindula News