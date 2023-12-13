ZIFA Normalisation Committee Snub Magaya's Stadium Commissioning

4 minutes ago Wed, 13 Dec 2023 08:42:59 GMT

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee members boycotted the official opening of The Heart Stadium owned by the founder and leader of Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, Walter Magaya. despite reportedly receiving an official invitation.

Top Government officials including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Kirsty Coventry and her deputy Emily Jesaya as well as Defence and Tourism ministers Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Barbara Rwodzi attended the ceremony.

However, ZIFA chairman Lincoln Mutasa and his deputy Cynthia Malaba as well as committee member Sikhumbuzo Ndebele did not attend the event.

