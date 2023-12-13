Zimbabwe Set To Export Treated Water To South Africa

It will also contribute to the prevention of significant harm in the two riparian States through joint efforts in the management of water resources of the Limpopo watercourse, improved management of water treatment, water supply and sanitation systems in Beitbridge Town due to foreign currency income; and equitable and reasonable utilisation of transboundary water resources.

According to a NewsDay report in 2021, Zimbabwe sealed a multi-million-dollar project to supply bulk water to its neighbour.

Italian company Sallini Construction was reportedly awarded the tender for the project.

The report said initially, water will be drawn from the Tugwi-Mukosi Dam in Masvingo while eventually another dam will be built at the confluence of the Runde and Tende rivers in southern Masvingo to boost supplies.

Sallini Construction would build a pipeline to supply Polokwane, Lois Trichardt, Musina and the special economic zones in both South Africa outside Musina and Beitbridge in Zimbabwe.

