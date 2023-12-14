CCC Says To Consult Supporters On Withdrawing From Parliament

Addressing the media in Harare on Wednesday, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said that the Citizens National Assembly (CNA), had resolved to consult its supporters on the way forward. NewsDay quoted Mkwananzi as saying:

The assembly resolved not to recognise the unlawful conduct and outcome of the December 9 by-elections and directed the appropriate bureaus to seek the setting aside of the charade.

The assembly resolved to further consult the citizens on the party’s continued participation in Parliament and local authority.

Some processes are going to be unveiled to complement the parliamentary processes.

Importantly, we are going to see a lot of activities in constituencies that were denied the opportunity to vote for the candidates of their choice.

There are going to be activities taking place there, with voters demanding the right to vote and demanding their MPs back and demanding that if there is a by-election, people have a right to be voted for.