CCC Says To Consult Supporters On Withdrawing From Parliament
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) said that it will consult its supporters on the way forward as the country’s main opposition party considers withdrawing from Parliament and local authorities to protest the disqualification of its candidates from participating in the 09 December by-elections.
ZANU PF won seven out of nine contested seats which were previously under the CCC.
The nine seats fell vacant after the party’s self-proclaimed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu recalled their representatives in October.
Addressing the media in Harare on Wednesday, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said that the Citizens National Assembly (CNA), had resolved to consult its supporters on the way forward. NewsDay quoted Mkwananzi as saying:
The assembly resolved not to recognise the unlawful conduct and outcome of the December 9 by-elections and directed the appropriate bureaus to seek the setting aside of the charade.
The assembly resolved to further consult the citizens on the party’s continued participation in Parliament and local authority.
Some processes are going to be unveiled to complement the parliamentary processes.
Importantly, we are going to see a lot of activities in constituencies that were denied the opportunity to vote for the candidates of their choice.
There are going to be activities taking place there, with voters demanding the right to vote and demanding their MPs back and demanding that if there is a by-election, people have a right to be voted for.
Hatcliffe MP, Agency Gumbo said the party will not abandon court processes despite expressing concerns over what he called “an overarching effect of the Executive in the Judiciary.”
Meanwhile, another set of by-elections is scheduled for 03 February 2024.
