CCC Youths Threaten Street Protests

5 minutes ago Thu, 14 Dec 2023 17:42:57 GMT

The Citizens Coalition for Change’s (CCC) Youth Task Force in Bulawayo has threatened street protests if urgent electoral reforms are not implemented.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, 14 December, CCC Task Force National Administrator Pashor Raphael Sibanda, who was elected Cowdray Park MP in August before he was recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu in October, alleged that key State institutions such as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), the judiciary system, and ZRP have been captured by ZANU PF.

Sibanda said CCC representatives were illegally recalled from both parliament and local governments with the help of the “captured” institutions. Senzeni Ncube of CITE quoted Sibanda as saying:

