Charamba Warns Chamisa Mass Action Will Have Dire Consequences

4 minutes ago Thu, 14 Dec 2023 16:10:39 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has warned the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa against mass action to force ZANU PF to the negotiating table, saying such a move will have dire consequences for the party and its leader.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Charamba urged Chamisa to negotiate with Sengezo Tshabangu claiming the latter is willing to be engaged “at least for now”.

Tshabangu is a CCC activist who declared himself the party’s interim secretary general in October this year and has since recalled scores of CCC representing thereby whittling down opposition numbers in Parliament.

